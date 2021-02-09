Syabu worth over RM16 mln seized in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle in drugs after seizing 402 kilogrammes of syabu estimated to be worth RM16.08 million in Kampung Lubok Stol, Rantau Panjang here, yesterday.

Eighth Brigade Commander Brig Gen Zamsari Abu Hassan said a patrol team from the 4th Battalion Border Regiment found the drug in 10 black sacks labelled as ‘Guanyinwang’ brand tea which were left by two suspicious individuals on the banks of Sungai Golok, at about 10 am.

“However, the two individuals fled to the Thailand side by boat after realising the presence of a patrol team and their identities could not be ascertained.

“All seized items will be handed over to the Pasir Mas district police headquarters (IPD) for further investigation,” he said at a press conference at the Pasir Mas IPD here, last night which was also attended by district police chief ACP Mohd Roy Suhaimi Sarif.

Zamsari said that the seized items were believed to be smuggled from Thailand and it was the largest seizure carried out through the northern zone ‘Op Benteng’ (Op Merpati area) of the Kelantan Eighth Brigade headquarters, thus far.

He said that with the seizure, it had a significant impact on the overall success of ‘Op Benteng’ in strengthening the country’s borders during the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

“It is also in line with the wishes of the army chief in ensuring that operations are implemented well and effectively,” he said.

In addition, he also called on the locals and all relevant agencies to continue to share information and work together to prevent cross-border crime. — Bernama