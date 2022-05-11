Syafiq bags gold no 7 for Malaysia in diving

HANOI: Malaysia clinched gold number seven in diving when Muhammad Syafiq Puteh emerged top in the men’s 3-metre (m) springboard individual at the 31st SEA Games here today.

Muhammad Syafiq, 27, was imperious en route to accumulating an overall score of 381.35 points from six dives for his first individual triumph after winning the 3m springboard synchronised mixed gold with Jasmine Lai at the 2017 KL Games.

Malaysia actually completed a 1-2 finish in the men’s 3m springboard individual today when Gabriel Gilbert Daim took silver with 375.30 points. Thailand’s Chawanwat Juntaphadawon settled for bronze with 340.35 points.