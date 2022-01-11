Syafiq, Rafiq among big names to bowl in IBF World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first world cup champion, Mohd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek and former world champion, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail are among the big names that will carry the nation’s hope in the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup 2022 in Australia from Nov 11-23.

Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) secretary-general Maradona Chok said the tournament in Queensland is a team event where bowlers will bowl for points for team ranking and also for an individual title.

“The team event will be bakers format with head-to-head matches to eventually be the team world champions. It is a gruelling format with a lot of matches and last 13 days,” he said in a statement today.

Bakers format is where a single line (game) of bowling is shared by an entire team.

Despite not setting any target, Maradona who is also the team manager believed that all national bowlers will go all out to every event looking for a podium finish.

“All our bowlers are equals of standard and can produce a podium performance. In bowling, it is very close between the competitors,” he said while adding that the national squad will leave for Australia on Nov 7.-Bernama