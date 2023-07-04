Syariah Legal Aid Centre clears up backlog cases

IPOH: The Syariah Legal Aid Centre (BAGUS) introduced by the government in March last year is speeding up the clearance of backlog cases in the Syariah courts, including in Perak.

Perak Syariah Judiciary Department Chief Syariah Judge Datuk Abdul Rahman Thabroni Mohd Mansor said that since the Covid-19 pandemic, many trials have been delayed but the establishment of BAGUS has sped up these backlog cases.

He said the centre also helped the B40 group such as single mothers to understand their rights and make divorce, child custody and alimony claims, among other things, and get proper representation.

“We admit that only three per cent of clients who deal with the Syariah courts use the services of a lawyer, but with BAGUS, I believe many can now secure the services of a lawyer to help present their case to seek justice,” he said.

He said this after officiating at the launching of the Free Syarie Legal Consultation Programme in conjunction with Ramadan organised by the Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association of Perak which was also attended by its chairman Adham Jamalullail Ibrahim at the State Syariah Judiciary Department complex here today.

Abdul Rahman Thabroni said there are currently 9,841 cases recorded in the state Syariah courts.

Meanwhile, Adham Jamalullail said they have recorded 40 cases receiving BAGUS services since it was first introduced earlier this year.

“These syariah-related cases that have been assisted by 15 syariah lawyers who have been appointed to handle these cases with a panel of lawyers will contact the clients for consultation and we also prepare relevant documents to be filed in court.

“During the month of Ramadan, there has been an influx of people coming to court, at times up to 25 people in just three hours, and most of them being divorce cases, cases involving the third pronouncement of divorce, child custody and maintenance claims,” he said. -Bernama