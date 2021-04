ARAU: Syarie lawyers must carry out their duties with diligence and not be complacent, said Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

He said they must also ensure that every case that they handle is given a reasonable period of time to be resolved.

With the heavy responsibilities entrusted on them he said, it was important for them to demonstrate high integrity, ethical standards and commitment to protect their client’s rights based on the requirements of Islamic law.

“As such, Syarie lawyers must always increase their knowledge of Islamic law and stay abreast of legislation matters to ensure justice to all parties,” he said when officiating a commissioning ceremony for Syarie lawyers at Dewan Harumanis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Polytechnic (PTSS) here, today.

Also present were Perlis mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and Syarie chief judge Ibrahim Deris. — Bernama