Sydney man charged with smuggling 233kg of methamphetamine

SYDNEY: The Australian Border Force (ABF) has seized 233 kilograms of illegal drug, methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of 70 million Australian dollars (about US$49.27 million) and placed charges on the Sydney man allegedly responsible.

The results came following several months of investigation by the ABF into a shipping container with what was declared as structural supports, reported Xinhua.

A thorough inspection of the container’s contents led to the discovery of the drugs in a secret compartment, and the type of drug was later confirmed by forensic officers.

“Despite efforts by criminal networks to evade detection, authorities are continuing to identify and disrupt the syndicates who attempt to break Australian law,“ said Detective Superintendent Matthew Ciantar.

The 35-year offender is due to appear in court on Friday and faces the charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and attempt to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

The maximum penalties for these offences in Australia is life imprisonment, a non-parole period of 20 years.

ABF Commander of Trade and Travel East Sue Drennan said the bust would help keep harmful drugs from entering Australian communities, and hoped it would deter future criminals from drug smuggling attempts.-Bernama