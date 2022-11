SUBANG JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman thanked Muar voters after defending the parliamentary seat in the 15th general election.

“Thank you to the people of Muar for giving me a chance to continue serving you. I owe it all to you. It is an absolute privilege and honour to serve all of you,“ he said.

Syed Saddiq won the seat in a three-cornered fight after securing a 1,345-vote majority.