Syed Saddiq to face charges in court today

KUALA LUMPUR: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix) will be charged in the Sessions Court here today with criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM1 million as well as another charge.

According to the court e-filing system, Syed Saddiq's case will be mentioned before Judges Azura Alwi and Suzana Hussin.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Syed Saddiq will be charged under Section 405 of the Penal Code with regard to the alleged CBT of funds belonging to a political party and Section 403 of the Penal Code over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Sources said the offences were believed to have been committed in 2018 and 2020 respectively.-Bernama