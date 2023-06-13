Syed Saleh: Masyair preparation reaches 60%

MAKKAH: The level of readiness of tents in Arafah and Mina for the masyair operation for Malaysian hajj pilgrims has now reached 60 per cent ahead of the Wukuf Day on the 9th day of Zulhijjah (June 27).

Malaysian hajj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said he is confident that all preparations including tents, electricity and bathrooms will be 100 per cent complete before the pilgrims enter Arafah on the 8th day of Zulhijjah.

“There is still time for us to prepare before we receive the Malaysian pilgrims,” he told reporters after a visit to the masyair operation area here.

Masyair involves the movement of hajj pilgrims from Arafah and then onwards to Muzdalifah and Mina, for a period of five days starting from the 8th day to the 13th day of Zulhijjah which is the culmination of hajj rituals.

Syed Saleh also reminded 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims to prepare for hot weather and limited space in tents.

However, he said TH provides facilities such as air conditioning and clinics for the comfort of hajj pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) held a Yassin recital, solat hajat for the smooth operation of the masyair and solat munajat for TH’s 60th anniversary of TH with the hajj staff at the TH Makkah headquarters at Abraj Janadriyah here, yesterday. -Bernama