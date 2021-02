KUALA LUMPUR: A syndicate recruiting bank account mules for online scammers was crippled by police recently with the arrest of 10 people here.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said today that the suspects who are aged between 27 and 52 comprised seven men and two women.

He said since April last year the suspects had sought bank account mules in the social media such as Facebook by making attractive cash offers for the “rental” of automated teller machine (ATM ) cards.

Beh said on recruiting the mules, the suspects would then hand over their ATM cards to scam syndicates and get paid between RM1,000 and RM2,000 for each card.

He said the mules are paid commissions of between RM300 and RM500 for the cash deposits received in their bank account.

“The ATM cards are used by Macau scam syndicates to withdraw the takings it received from its victims in various schemes it pulled off. We arrested the suspects on Jan 22 at about 4.30pm. With their arrests, we have solved 10 cases reported in the Klang Valley and 16 cases in other states.” Beh said.

He said police seized 16 ATM cards, 60 cellphone sim cards, cellphones and computers from the suspects.

Beh said the suspects were freed on bail by Sentul police after investigations and were re-arrested for other similar cases by Selangor police.

He urged those with information on such syndicates and its activities to contact Sentul police at 03-40482222 or the KL police hotline at 03-21159999.