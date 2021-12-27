Syndicate selling ketum leaves, water led by former civil servant busted

JOHOR BAHRU: A syndicate processing and selling ketum that has been in operation for five years and led by a former civil servant, has been busted following a raid around here on Dec 22.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said the mastermind, aged 35, was arrested along with his wife, 36, who did the accounts, and two male workers in an operation conducted between 2.45 am and 6 pm.

Their arrests were the result of investigations into a lorry driver arrested on Dec 21 at the Simpang Renggam rest area, on suspicions of delivering 700 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum. The driver also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The syndicate rented a factory in Kempas for around RM1,000 a month and turned it into a ketum processing and packaging centre.

“They have been raking in around profits of RM120,000 to RM200,000 a month from the sale of ketum leaves and water. They are believed to have obtained their supply from the north smuggled in fruit trucks,” he told reporters at a media conference here today.

Ayob Khan said processing and selling ketum had gained popularity recently due to its high market price and demand, with current prices for ketum leaves being RM35 to RM80 a kg, while a 1.5 litre bottle of ketum water is priced between RM13 and RM25.

He said the former civil servant, his wife and one of the male workers also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ayob Khan said 75.55 kg of ketum leaves, 60 bottles of ketum water and processing equipment worth a total of RM1,655 were also seized during the raid.

He added that the four had been remanded for five days starting Dec 22 under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Ayob Khan also said that the police had subsequently arrested eight male civil servants, aged 25 to 39, around the district and Kulai to determine if they were conspiring with the syndicate’s mastermind or involved in the use of ketum.

“We will conduct drug tests and investigate whether they were aiding the syndicate to conduct its activities without disruption from the authorities,” he added.-Bernama