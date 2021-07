SIBU: Synergy between teachers, students and parents is a critical factor to determine the successful implementation of home-based teaching and learning (​PdPR) as proven by two teachers in a rural school here.

Though Andy Janang, 40, and Mackie Juing, 51, have over a decade of teaching experience at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Luar Bandar Sibu, they still had to equip themselves with the knowledge to face PdPR challenges.

To create a successful learning environment and aware of parents’ high expectations from teachers, they remained committed to making PdPR a success despite the short time given for them to adapt to the new teaching approach.

“Yes, there were constraints and shortcomings in implementing home based teaching but we have our own approach to ensure that our students are well-prepared for the examination,“ the duo told Bernama recently.

Andy, who has been teaching Additional Mathematics at the school for the past 15 years said, he identified the students living in the rural areas who have difficulties with access to the internet and whose parents cannot afford to provide their children with a smart phone.

Andy’s strategy was to get those who have smartphones to interact directly with him and make these students pass on the information and knowledge they have gained to their friends in the rural areas who have no access to the internet.

Apart from building a close rapport with his students, Andy, who is from Kuching, also deals directly and communicates frequently with their parents to monitor his students’ study performance.

“At the initial stage, it seemed impossible to conduct online learning and teaching in rural schools, but this should not be an excuse to deprive students of an education as there are alternative ways of doing it.

“For example, when the students have completed their homework for each topic, they can send them at the school guardhouse for the teachers to collect them later,” said Andy who also conducts extra classes for his students.

Mackie’s approach on the other hand is three-pronged, which is to establish close rapport, encourage and challenge his students to build confidence in them and improve students' abilities to prepare for the examination.

The chemistry teacher who has been teaching at SMK Luar Bandar Sibu for the past 14 years said the important thing is to encourage students not to be shy or afraid and to ask questions when they do not understand certain topics.

“When students start to get interested in Chemistry they will be more engaged and motivated to learn more, making it easy for them to grasp the subject matter,“ he said.

Mackie's approach has proven to be effective as a student, Irwin Vincent, 17, who had to be transferred to another school when his family moved to Sibu, continued to keep in touch for learning materials and tips from him to prepare for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

“As a teacher, I will not refuse any student who wants to participate in my extra classes and I feel overwhelmed when his parents show their support to ensure that their child succeed,” he said.

Mackie is proud that when the SPM 2020 results were announced recently, Irwin scored 9As and was one of the top students in Sibu Division. -Bernama