Syrian humanitarian aid contribution channel under Wisma Putra, NADMA

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Malaysia welcome the participation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the ongoing mission of distributing humanitarian aid to Syria.

Wisma Putra, in a statement on Wednesday, said it held a meeting with representatives of NGOs and companies to discuss the procedures for distributing humanitarian aid to Syria in an orderly and safe manner.

Those who wish to donate humanitarian aid are requested to send their items to the collection centres under the supervision of NADMA and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSM) as described below:

National Disaster Management Agency of Malaysia

Address: SMART Headquarters, NADMA Malaysia, Jalan Pulau Meranti, 47120 Puchong, Selangor

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Operation Dates: 15 & 16 February 2023 (Wednesday & Thursday)

Telephone no: 03-8064 2400

Red Crescent Society Malaysia

Address : Lot PT54, Lengkok Belfield, off Jalan Wisma Putra, Kg Attap, 50460 Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 9.00 am – 5.00 pm (Monday - Friday, operating hours are office hours)

Telephone no: 03-2142 8122 (After operating hours, please call the number listed).

Among the items urgently required are ready-to-eat dry food packs such as biscuits, canned food, dates, instant noodles, snack bars, 3-in-1 drinks as well as non-food items such as sleeping bags, sanitary napkins, plastic canvas & rope (tent), headlamps with batteries, portable solar lamps, heaters (plug C & plug F), baby clothes and necessities.

Donors are requested to clearly label all items to be donated, and have them neatly packed in a box or plastic wrap before delivery to the collection centre.

Each donation must be acknowledged by the NADMA and PBSM officers on duty at the collection centre involved for record purposes. -Bernama