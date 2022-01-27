T’ganu committed to bringing in more solar projects: Samsuri

DUNGUN: The Terengganu government is committed to bringing in more large scale solar (LSS) photovoltaic projects into the state to stimulate economic growth.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar(pix) said apart from developing idle land, the state will benefit from the rental gained from leasing the land.

“The state government is committed to using idle land for the generation of renewable energy,” he told reporters after officiating an LSS project involving Kenyir Gunkul Solar Sdn Bhd, which was also attended by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in Paka today.

Ahmad Samsuri said although the cost of developing solar energy is higher, the return from such a project will be much higher as the environment will be protected.

“This is part of our effort to stimulate economic growth and reduce our carbon footprint as well as accelerate the power generation sector, especially renewable energy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kenyir Gunkul Solar Sdn Bhd director Datuk Seri Ong Ah Wa said the company has invested RM15 million in the project to improve the soil conditions as the area was a low-lying swamp.

The solar project is valued at RM180 million.-Bernama