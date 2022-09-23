T’ganu cyclist wins mountain bike gold without a training track

PUTRAJAYA: The absence of a mountain bike track in Terengganu is not an obstacle for the state's athletes to dominate the mountain bike event at the 20th Malaysian Games (Sukma) today.

The race that took place at Taman Cabaran here saw national cyclist Saniy Syahmi Mohd Saifee clocking the fastest time of 1 minute 23.342 seconds to emerge winner dismissing a challenge from Sarawak cyclist Yohannes Larenza Meahian.

Saniy Syahmi said although today's race was very competitive because he was cycling against his friend Yohannes who refused to yield.

“The difficulty I faced before was that there was no downhill track in Terengganu, I came here just for training, but I was able to win gold, I am satisfied,” he said to reporters after the race.

His teammate Amer Akbar Anuar who recorded a time of 1:25.168s won silver while Yohannes took home the bronze after recording a time of 1:29.695s.

Meanwhile, Terengganu female cyclist Eddyna Nasuhar Zainal Abidin also displayed excellent cycling to top the women's category with a time of 1:32.848s.

The silver went to Siti Natasha Mohd Basri from Perak with a time of 1:38.707s while the third place was won by Pahang cyclist Nia Vanessa Suhana Zaidi who clocked 1:40:367s. -Bernama