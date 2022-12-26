T’ganu FA asks Faisal Halim to send official letter to TFCSB

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Football Association of Terengganu (TFA) has asked former Terengganu FC (TFC) player Faisal Halim (pix) to send an official letter to Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) to resolve a dispute between both parties.

Faisal had issued a statement claiming that his last salary was deducted without following procedure and without warning by TFCSB management.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also TFA president, said the matter can be resolved without involving other parties, including the media.

“He (Faisal) can appeal....it’s not a problem. We can discuss, maybe there’s a slight misunderstanding,” he said after the 2022 TFA annual congress here today.

Ahmad Samsuri said Faisal frequently made controversial statements to the media and posted allegations on social media to voice his dissatisfaction against TFCSB management, which could be construed as violating club’s rules that disallow players making open statements to the media over issues faced during their time with the team.

“We want to resolve this properly, but what’s wrong is still wrong. So far, this has not impacted the club’s reputation,” he said.

The conflict between the 24-year-old Penang-born footballer and the club started when Faisal, who was then still under contract, openly criticised the club’s professional standards as it was late to offer an extension to former TFC head coach Nafuzi Zain, which resulted in his departure.

Most recently, Faisal claimed that he has been targeted by the management as they deducted his last pay by 15 per cent without informing him or issuing him a show-cause letter in accordance with normal protocol. -Bernama