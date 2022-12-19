T’ganu floods: Family loses loved one during a calamity

JERTIH: It was a sombre moment for one family in Kampung Gaung here when the family’s ‘Lovable Mek’ passed away when they were also having a hard time dealing with rising flood water.

She went at a time when the family is facing a major flood said to be the worst to hit the area in the past eight years ago.

Nik Mohd Fhaiez Mohd Khalil, 30, said his grandmother aged 81 was affectionately called ‘Mek’ by all her children and grandchildren, had been bedridden at home before passing away at about 8 pm last night from complications of a host of chronic illnesses.

“I returned home from Kuala Krai in Kelantan last night to visit Mek and managed to see her briefly before she passed away...Vehicles could still pass through to the village road when I came home but at about 3 am today, the flood water rose so suddenly where boat is only transport.

“The water level was more than one metre high and we were facing difficulties to carry Mek’s body. But thank God, at about 10 am today we managed to carry Mek’s body out with the use of a volunteer’s boat,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said his grandmother’s body was later taken to the Besut Hospital using a police vehicle and was bathed and wrapped in white cloth at the hospital.

He also said the family hope to lay Mek to rest at an old cemetery at Kampung Gaung. --

“We are making preparations for Mek’s body to be laid to rest at an old Muslim cemetery which is still safe from flood water and we hope to lay the body to rest the soonest as possible,” said Nik Mohd Fhaiez.

Meanwhile, according to him the flood this time was more serious compared with a previous incident that hit the village in 2014 and usually, the family will not have to be evacuated to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS).

He also said rain is still pouring and he is worried that the whole family might have to relocate to a PPS to avoid untoward incidents.

“We will decide collectively to move but first we need to settle Mek’s burial and move on from there,” he added.-Bernama