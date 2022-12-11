T'ganu gov't considering special holiday on Nov 20: MB

KUALA BERANG: The Terengganu State Government will consider giving a special holiday on Nov 20, the day after the 15th General Election (GE15) polling day, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix).

He said the matter would be discussed first with the State Government Council Members on Wednesday (Nov 16).

“There are different states that have announced Friday as a holiday because (migrants) want to go back to vote, but we (in Terengganu) have Fridays and Saturdays as holidays.

“However, we will see how to go about it, it should be done according to the rules and not arbitrarily, God willing, we will inform later,“ he told reporters after an afternoon tea ceremony with the local community which was also attended by PAS candidate for the Hulu Terengganu parliamentary seat, Datuk Rosol Wahid.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang have announced a public holiday on Nov 18, the day before polling day to facilitate those who wish to go back to their hometowns to vote.-Bernama