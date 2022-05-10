T’ganu govt has clear guidelines for entertainment events

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government maintains clear guidelines for any party that wants to organise any event, especially entertainment in the state, to ensure that it does not go overboard.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman, Ariffin Deraman (pix) said the state government was open to accepting any event organisation, but it needed to take into account the sensitivities of religion and the community in the state.

“Holding of programmes/carnivals is welcome but there has to be set conditions. If the state government is not provided details of an event and something overboard happens, the state government is the one getting the flak,“ he said at a press conference in conjunction with the Terengganu Jom Heboh Carnival 2022, here, today.

He said that apart from ensuring that each programme abide by the set guidelines, the state government also hoped that the visitors could ensure good behaviour when attending a public event.

He added that the state government had received many applications for holding of various entertainment programmes including for filming in Terengganu but some had to be rejected after taking into account the local community’s sentiments.

On the carnival taking place on Oct 7 to 8 at the Terengganu Sports Complex, Kuala Nerus, Ariffin said his office would be coordinating it with the religious office and place enforcement officers to monitor the event.

“To protect the good name of the organisers and state government, there are also people who volunteer to monitor the event to ensure that it is decent with good attendance.

“The state government also hopes that the parties involved take into account the sensitivities of Muslims as it is held a day before the Maulidur Rasul event,“ he said.

Among the guidelines set for the programme are that only male artistes are allowed to perform on stage, the selection of artistes and songs must be approved by the state government, as well as segregated spaces for families, men and women.

In addition, the artistes and traders involved must dress modestly, while the karaoke competition is only open to male participants, while for female participants, only girls aged 12 and below can participate.-Bernama