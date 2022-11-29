T’ganu govt should provide more competitive agricultural infrastructure: Assemblyman

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government should provide more facilities and competitive agricultural infrastructure suitable to encourage the involvement of youth in this sector.

Terengganu assemblyman for Pengkalan Berangan, Sulaiman Sulong (pix) said the matter is important because the target for agriculture should not be just based on ‘enough to eat’ or being self-sufficient, rather Terengganu needs to become a hub for food supply in the country.

“The construction of appropriate and competitive infrastructure needs to be implemented such as the provision of new agricultural sites that are more sophisticated in accordance with the current technological development considering that agriculture is the main source of livelihood for most Terengganu people.

“Train our youth who are interested to be involved in this industry, and the state government as well as agencies involved need to act as facilitators for agricultural entrepreneurs to encourage the development of this sector in Terengganu,“ he said during the 2023 Supply Bill debate at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Sulaiman also urged the state government through agencies or subsidiaries to play a role in ensuring that the food supply chain to the people can be improved.

“The crisis caused by capitalists and large corporations resulted in a food crisis in oil, eggs and the like and must be dealt with wisely by the government. The use of land (in Terengganu) should also be optimised,“ he also said.

Meanwhile, Ajil assemblyman Maliaman Kassim urged the state government to conduct a serious and urgent study to overcome the flood problem that often hits Mukim Hulu Berang area in Hulu Terengganu even though it only rains for a short period of time.

The state assembly sitting continues tomorrow.-Bernama