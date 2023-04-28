T’ganu Inc to sponsor ZK Racing rider Hakim Danish

KUALA LUMPUR: ZK Racing has announced that Terengganu Inc is sponsoring its young rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Championship and the European Talent Cup (ETC) Championship for this season.

ZK Racing, in a statement, said the sponsorship of the 16-year-old rider is aimed at helping the development of Hakim Danish in the motor sports arena.

“With this sponsorship and support, we can continue to ensure that Hakim Danish remains competitive in achieving his dreams,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Inc president and executive director Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed@Harun said they are putting their confidence in the potential and determination of the Terengganu-born rider.

“His success will bring honours to Terengganu and Malaysia,“ he said.

In the meantime, Hakim Danish expressed his gratitude for the sponsorship and is determined to give his best in stepping up his performance and succeed in his career.

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is a motorcycle racing series for young riders with no experience in motorcycle Grand Prix racing. -Bernama