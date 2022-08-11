T’ganu joins WTM London to attract foreign tourists

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu’s participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London is one of the proactive steps taken by the government to attract more tourists, especially from Europe to the state.

Terengganu Tourism Department director Fadli Zakaria said the department took the opportunity to promote the state’s tourism sector, which is popular for its beautiful islands and unique lakes, at the three-day WTM, which began yesterday.

“WTM is a good platform for us to showcase our tourism products overseas, especially in the European market.

“We hope to be able to attract more tourists to the state next year to boost the economy of the country, state and also the people,” he said in a statement today.

In conjunction with WTM London, the department also launched a special tourism package, ‘Beautiful Terengganu’, for visitors to the exhibition at a price of as low as RM785.

It includes a five days and four nights holiday experience in the city of Kuala Terengganu, the islands, Kenyir Lake and other iconic attractions in the state.-Bernama