T’ganu lost not due to internal conflict: Coach Nafuzi

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Mohd Nafuzi Mohd Zain (pix) has denied that his team lost 3-1 to Selangor FC in the Malaysia Cup semi-final, first-leg tie due to an internal conflict between him and the management.

The 44-year-old said although the Turtles lost to the Red Gants at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium yesterday, his men played with the same kind of commitment that they had shown in previous matches.

“We lost because we conceded three goals through setpieces and we only scored one. We know the quality Selangor have and they capitalised on their chances based on our weaknesses.

“The difference is that we lost 3-1 but we performed the same way. In terms of chances, we created a lot. To me, all the players did their best and we played as a team,” he told a media conference after the game.

In yesterday’s match, Terengganu, who have won the Malaysia Cup just once in 2001, stunned the Red Giants when they drew first blood through a free kick by skipper Tchetche Kipre in the 19th minute.

However, Selangor, who have won the Malaysia Cup a record 33 times, hit back to score three times as Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi registered three assists - all from corner kicks - which were finished off by Richmond Tetteh Ankrah (37th minute), Herlison Caion De Souza Ferreira (43rd minute) and Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar (54th minute).

The defeat ended the Turtles’ nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions since losing to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the FA Cup final on Sept 10.

“Based on my men’s performance, I believe we can still reach the final. All we have to do is have faith and work harder... we still have another 90 minutes to play in front of our home fans,” said Mohd Nafuzi.

The return leg in Terengganu will be played at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak on Monday (Nov 21).

For the record, the conflict between Mohd Nafuzi and the Terengganu management team ended two days ago when it was confirmed that the coach will not be renewing his contract with the Turtles next season.-Bernama