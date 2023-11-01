T’ganu police estimate losses amounting to over RM38.2m due to recent floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police estimate losses due to the recent floods in the state at over RM38.2 million based on 6,923 reports made by flood victims as of Monday.

Its chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (pix) said the highest number of reports at 2,471 were received by the Besut district police headquarters (IPD), followed by Hulu Terengganu IPD (732), Kemaman (IPD) and Dungun IPD (498).

“The Setiu IPD recorded 454 reports whereas the Marang IPD a total of 220 reports,“ he said in a statement today.

However, Rohaimi said the actual losses is estimated to be more as many victims who made reports did not specify the exact amount of losses suffered.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 154 Terengganu police personnel were affected by the heavy flooding in December.

“The loss among officers and members is estimated at around RM1 million, however, aid has been channelled through the respective district police chiefs,“ he added.-Bernama