T’ganu police prohibits procession to celebrate GE15 win

KUALA TERENGGANU: All party supporters are reminded not to get involved in any procession to celebrate the 15th General Election (GE15) victory, especially on public roads.

Terengganu police GE15 secretariat chief Supt Mohd Aluwi Husain said that such activities are not allowed to avoid undesirable incidents that could affect public order.

He said the police are ready to control the situation and urged the public to abide by all rules and laws.

“The Terengganu police contingent hopes that the GE15 process will be smooth sailing until the announcement of the results.

“It is important for all parties to cooperate until the government is formed. Do not provoke or create chaos to avoid unwanted incidents,“ he said.-Bernama