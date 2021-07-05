T’ganu police seize smuggled cigarettes worth RM120,000

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police detained two men and seized 60 boxes containing smuggled cigarettes worth RM120,000 from two premises in Kuala Nerus early yesterday.

The state’s Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the suspects, both in their 20s, were arrested while travelling in separate cars at about 4.30 am around Kampung Kubang Parit here.

“Checks on the vehicles found several bunches of keys believed to be linked to illegal activities, while one of the cars had been modified, namely by removing the back seat of the car,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Marzukhi said both suspects possessed criminal records and have been remanded for 12 days to assist the investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama