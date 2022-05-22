T’ganu RTD assists in registration of mini bus as mobile surau

KUALA TERENGGANU: A food truck operator here is over the moon when he gets to fulfil his wish of donating a mini school bus as a mobile surau.

Thanks to the Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) that had helped him in terms of licensing and legal services.

Yusuf Hadi Al Hafidz Sapai, 41, said he initially bought the used mini school bus for RM8,000 from a friend to be converted into a food truck.

“However, due to the implementation of the MCO in March 2020 which had caused disruptions in business operations, my business partner and I decided to turn the school bus into a mobile surau.

“The vehicle was then modified at a cost of almost RM40,000 using funds raised through public donations. I am grateful to Terengganu RTD for helping me to register the bus under the Mobile Service Bus code,” he said.

He said this to reporters after receiving the Motor Vehicle Licence for the mobile mini bus surau which was presented by RTD director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim at the Terengganu RTD Aidilfitri Open House, here today.

The mobile surau is equipped with air conditioning, ablution facility and roofed prayer areas that can accommodate 19 people at any one time.

Meanwhile, Zailani in his press conference said RTD is ready to help any party or individual to convert a vehicle to a mobile surau as done by the Terengganu RTD Automotive Engineering Division as part of its corporate social responsibility intiatives.-Bernama