T’ganu RTD issues 175 summonses on the first day of Op HRA

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 175 summonses on the first day of the implementation of state-level Op Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 (OP HRA 2022) here last night.

Its director Zulkarnain Yasin said a total of 1,176 vehicles were checked in the traffic operation carried out at three intersections in Jalan Gong Badak here.

“The summonses were issued for offences including having expired road tax and no vehicle insurance (75 cases), no driving licence (55 cases), having registration number plates which did not meet specifications (26 cases) and others.

“A total of 10 motorcycles were also seized, most of them involved expired road tax,“ he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of OP HRA 2022 at Jalan Gong Badak here yesterday.

Zulkarnain said a 45-year-old man was nabbed on suspicion of carrying drugs while three men, aged between 30 and 35, were tested positive for drugs.

A total of 119 RTD personnel, 19 policemen and 18 National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) personnel were involved in last night’s operation which will be conducted until May 8.-Bernama