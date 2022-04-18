T'ganu say tough to retain King's Cup

KUALA TERENGGANU: Defending champions Terengganu are bracing themselves for a rough ride at the King's Cup rugby tournament in October.

This is after the team have been drawn in the “group of death” with Johor, Kedah and Melaka.

Terengganu Rugby Association president Amir Amri Muhammad said the team had been preparing for the championship but would face an uphill task in retaining the title.

“After a two-year break in the King’s Cup competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we definitely have to work harder to maintain the fitness and momentum of our players.

“Furthermore this year we also have to defend our title in the national seven-a-side championship to be held on July 1 and 2 in Perak,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the absence of rugby powerhouse Sabah this year would not make it any easier for Terengganu to retain the title, which they won for the first time in 2019.

Amir Amri said other teams were also making thorough preparations during the pandemic period.

He said Terengganu would retain most of the players from the team that won the cup.

“But we are still looking for a replacement for chief coach Izaimi Zainuddin, who died in December last year,” he said.-Bernama