T’ganu still negotiating on reimbursement for LPT2

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government is still in negotiations with the federal government to recover the balance of RM1.43 billion spent for the construction of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar(pix) said although the Finance Ministry had previously stated that the federal government has no debt with Terengganu until 2021, the state government was of the view that the federal government still had unresolved financial matters.

“Based on the state government records, it has been agreed to and at that time, there was also a Cabinet paper which had approved the repayment to the state government,” he said during the question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Ahmad Samsuri said this in response to a question from Wan Hapandi Wan Nik (PAS-Sura) on the federal government's debt with the state government until 2021.

According to records, the actual amount funded by the Terengganu government for the construction of LPT2 is RM1.85 billion, while the amount that has been channelled to the state government until June 2019 is RM418.5 million.

Replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Rozi Mamat (BN-Telemong) on ​​the payment of the LPT1 by the federal government, Ahmad Samsuri said the payment of about RM200 million a year had ended last year.-Bernama