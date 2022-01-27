T’ganu targets to plant three mln trees by 2025

DUNGUN: The Terengganu State Forestry Department is targeting to plant up to three million trees by 2025 to ensure the success of the Greening Malaysia Programme: 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025.

Its director, Roslan Rani said the department planted 322,018 trees throughout the state last year, exceeding the initial target of 250,000 trees.

“The Covid-19 pandemic last year did not stop the department from implementing various programmes in collaboration with other government departments and agencies, corporate companies, higher education institutions (IPTs) and the local community statewide.

“For 2022, we target to plant 600,000 trees annually to achieve the three million target by 2025.

“The department will provide guidance for the planting programmes with interested parties and supply saplings of various species,” he told reporters after a gotong-royong event held in conjunction with the state-level campaign here today.

The event launched by state secretary Datuk Tengku Farouk Husin Tengku Abdul Jalil, saw 38 Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) members from the Rantau Abang state constituency receiving tree saplings to be planted at their respective villages.

Roslan has also called on more people in the state to register with the Greening Malaysia application at www.100jutapokok.gov.my.-Bernama