T’ganu to organise Second Honeymoon programme

MARANG: In continuing its commitment to helping married couples who are facing marital problems, the Terengganu government is organising the Second Honeymoon programme for 40 couples.

State Welfare, Women's Development, Family and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said the government has decided to continue the programme after it succeeded in solving the marital problems of over 60 per cent of the couples who had attended the earlier programme.

“Most of the married couples who were selected for the programme have been married for over five years. We want to help save their marriage and rekindle the lost spark in their marriage during the programme,“ he told reporters after the launch of the Turkiye Humanitarian Fund at Rusila Mosque by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang here today.

According to Hanafiah, the three days two nights honeymoon package, filled with a host of activities including motivational talks would be held at an interesting location.

He said the programme organised by Terengganu Family Development Foundation (YPK) was also aimed to lower the divorce rates.

Recently the media reported that the number of single mothers recorded in Terengganu showed an increase of about 10,000 within a period of three years. -Bernama