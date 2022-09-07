T7 Global secures third mini-ROV contract

PETALING JAYA: Energy solutions provider T7 Global Bhd wholly-owned subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd has bagged a contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for mini remotely operated vehicles (mini-ROV) works.

Tanjung Offshore will provide platform based underwater inspection services by utilising mini-ROV for over 30 offshore structures such as jackets and pipelines in Malaysia. The contract is effective for two years until Aug 11, 2024.

T7 Global group CEO Tan Kay Zhuin said this is its third mini-ROV contract, with the previous contracts awarded by Petronas and Pioneer Pegasus Sdn Bhd in 2019 and 2021 respectively, for a total of 15 platforms inspection works.

“The mini-ROV business is anticipated to provide annual recurring revenue for T7 Global. We view this as a long-term sustainable business where technology plays a vital role in transforming the way we perform inspection and maintenance works. T7 Global presents an innovative underwater inspection and maintenance approach in the region and welcomes offshore operators to consider our solution,“ remarked Tan.

The mini-ROV is one of T7 Global’s early initiatives, having begun as a trial project in 2019 through its offshore construction services segment, where the company integrates compact robotic inspection technology into the underwater operations. Offshore structures are required to undergo regular inspection tests to verify their structural stability and T7 Global is able to cater to this market in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

By utilising its mini-ROV for underwater inspections and maintenance services, T7 Global’s clients will enjoy valuable time and cost savings as compared to the conventional underwater inspection coupled with marine vessels.