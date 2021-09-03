Tabika Perpaduan kindergarten students express thanks to frontliners

MELAKA: “Thank you to all the country’s frontliners. We salute your service and sacrifice,“ said Muhammad Aish Kashah Ramadhan Muhammad Shahid, 6.

The words of appreciation were written on a greeting card symbolising the Covid-19 virus, which is currently plaguing the country. The card was among 50 cards from students of Tabika Perpaduan Taman Sri Krubong Permai and Tabika Perpaduan Taman Bukit Katil Permai distributed to frontliners at the Ayer Keroh roadblock here, yesterday.

Melaka National Unity and Integration Department director Habibah Jaafar said the programme was attended by about 1,600 students from the kindergartens in Melaka to express their gratitude to the frontliners who are working hard to ensure that the people in the country observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the fight against the Covid-19 infection over the past year.

“The greeting cards were produced in various forms according to the creativity of the students and were assisted by the parents to write short messages to appreciate the sacrifices of the frontline personnel, and to some extent, boost the morale of the security forces.

“The programme is part of the teaching and learning at home (PdPR) sessions conducted online, and fosters mutual respect for others from the early stages of childhood, besides unearthing children’s talents in the creative arts,“ she told Bernama after the ceremony to hand over the greeting cards.

Also present at the event were Melaka Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief ACP Mohd Hedzi Hussin and Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu.

Habibah said the cards were collected by the respective class teachers and pasted on a large frame before being handed over to a representative of the frontliners.

Meanwhile, Tabika Perpaduan Taman Sri Krubong Permai teacher Haniza Mohd Tahir said the children used their creativity to make these greeting cards from waste materials.

“Thank you to the parents who helped their children produce very creative cards including the short ‘thank you' greetings,” she added. -Bernama