KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has advised its depositors to use the online service THiJARI during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to reduce face-to-face interaction at TH branch counters nationwide.

Executive director of operations Mustakim Mohamad said THiJARI was an online service launched early last year to facilitate depositors to transact and receive TH services online

“Depositors can also transact at cash withdrawal machines, cash deposit machines and Internet banking of TH’s four strategic partners, namely Bank Islam, Bank Rakyat, Maybank and CIMB Bank,“ he said in a statement today.

At the same time, users can now transfer savings from any bank into a TH account via FPX (financial process exchange) online and in real-time without having to go to a TH branch via THiJARI.

He added that depositors can also make fixed deposit amendment instructions on a monthly basis through e-Mandate FPX by visiting the website www.thijari.com.my or the THiJARI application to use the new service for free.

For any inquiries regarding TH services, depositors can contact the TH Customer Service Line at 03-6207 1919.Bernama