KUALA LUMPUR: All registered tahfiz schools and centres (madrasah) have been allowed to resume operations on the date of the re-openng of schools which will be announced by the Education Ministry (KPM) soon.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said all these schools must abide by the standard operating procedure set by the KPM while madrasah with hostels must also observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) for residential schools.

“So tahfiz schools do not need to have their own SOP but should just refer to and use the SOP set by the KPM.

‘In the case of religious schools which are not registered, they must first be registered with the state religious authorities,” he said in a press conference after chairing the Special Ministerial Meeting on the Imposition of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

He added that the meeting today also agreed to allow tuition centres, special education schools and private education institutions to resume operations.

However, he said the details about the date and SOP will be announced by the KPM.

Ismail Sabri also said the surau (prayer room) in schools can now be used during the school session as long as the SOP is complied with, including the requirement for social distancing.

Separately, Ismail Sabri said police yesterday detained and issued compounds to 17 individuals for non-compliance with the RMCO.

At the same time, he said, six foreigners were detained during the Ops Benteng road blocks for immigration offences.

Ismail Sabri also added that the government has so far deported more than 2,500 people to Indonesia, while another 4,200 were in the process of being sent back.

“In Sabah, 672 Indonesian illegal immigrants have been deported while 5,280 Filipino illegal immigrants will be sent back to their country on June 30,” he said.— Bernama