Taitra eyes green partnership with Malaysian firms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) intends to collaborate with eco-centric Malaysian companies and government agencies for commercial and environmental purposes as well as becoming Malaysia’s green partner, according to its director Eva Peng.

She explained that Taiwanese exhibitors were not only participating in International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2022) for commercial purposes but also to have dialogue exchanges with local environmental groups to deepen the understanding of how Taiwanese products can assist in achieving environmental protection objectives and become green partners for Malaysia.

Taiwan has committed to a sustainability goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which is in line with Malaysia’s target of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by as early as 2050.

“To achieve this goal, the Taiwanese government has pledged to spend nearly NT$900 billion (RM132 billion) by 2030. By 2050, renewable energy should account for more than 60% of Taiwan’s power supply, while hydrogen should account for around 10% and thermal power generation with carbon capture around 20%.

“The role that the Taiwanese government will do is to help Taiwan’s green industry in cultivating its strength, to connect with the international market and to enhance the overall green industry image of Taiwan,” she told SunBiz after its ‘Towards a Green Future with Taiwan Excellence’ opening ceremony at IGEM 2022 here yesterday.

She added that the council will invite more Taiwanese companies to Malaysia for the next edition of IGEM.

Meanwhile, commercial and industrial equipment supplier Amax Hardware & Machinery Sdn Bhd director Loh Foo said investing in long-lasting and energy-saving pumps will help reduce waste to the environment.

“(Pumps that are made out of) good, safe and (durable) materials will not (require replacements or) changes within a short time. (It will) not create (a lot of) waste (which will protect) the environment,” he told SunBiz.

Its featured product is the HQ400 pump model which has a cycle of 50 or 60 Hz, power of 0.37 kW and is an all-in-one unit, consisting of pump, motor, pressure tank and electronic controller. It is constructed from top quality corrosion resistant materials and has built in dry-run shut off with automatic function.

The HQ series pumps are designed for water supply and pressure boosting in residential, commercial and light industrial applications where low or inadequate water pressure exists. It is suitable for boosting pressure from underground or surface water supplies.

The company is the sole local distributor of Taiwan-based Walrus Pump Co Ltd products in Peninsular Malaysia.

Amax looks forward to more housing development and improved standards of living in terms of water supply which will be good for its pump business. It will continue to join exhibitions and establish a strong network with its dealers.

Themed “Race Towards Net Zero: Fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) & Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Commitments“, IGEM 2022 is known as a unique arena that embodies Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable development. The event is held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre until tomorrow.

This year, about 300 exhibitors will showcase their eco-friendly products and sustainable initiatives to help steer the country towards achieving the 2030 SDG.