$!Taiwan Excellence to showcase products at Archidex 2022

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan Excellence will participate in the International Architecture, Interior Design & Building Exhibition or Archidex 2022 from June 29 – July 2, 2022 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

During the event, it will showcase award-winning brands encompassing smart technologies, renovation materials, as well as home and commercial solutions.

Themed “Modern Living Redefined”, two Taiwan Excellence brands, which are aluminium window manufacturer Jing Fa (Jarl Gene) and ventilation fan producer Sheng Yuan (Alaska), will take part in the exhibition. Taiwan Excellence will also hold online product launches of these two brands with interested parties.

Established since 1984, Jing Fa is one of the leading aluminium window manufacturers in Taiwan with its own research & development (R&D) and aluminium extrusion manufacturing capacities & capabilities to produce quality, standardised or customised European-style aluminium louver casement windows, which are durable, soundproof, wind/water-resistance, energy saving with anti-falling safety design feature.

Jing Fa manager Yen Tzu-Ti said being a large-scale production house with a team comprising senior management, professional technicians and skilled workers, as well as attentive sales and marketing personnel, Jing Fa plans to expand its overseas market, especially to Asean, through foreign traders by selling whole shutter or supplying parts to shutter manufacturers.

Located in Taichung, Taiwan, Sheng Yuan is an air improvement expert with experience and R&D technologies in manufacturing ventilation fans for over 72 years, dedicated to providing best air solution for living area, commercial space as well as car parks. Operating under the brand “Alaska”, its products range from ventilation fans, thermo ventilators, circulation fans, to PM2.5 purifying ventilation fans and energy recovery ventilators. Apart from energy-saving, Alaska products can optimise clean, fresh air circulation with low noise level. The selling points of the 8’’ circulation fan include: easy and fast to assemble; folding design to best fit small space; 180 degree oscillation for extra-large airflow coverage and DC motor with remote control.

According to Sheng Yuan, Malaysia, being one of the most open economies in the world, is an ideal trade destination for it to explore and expand into the building and construction sectors.

Taiwan Excellence brands will be at Hall 1, booth 1K160 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from June 29 – July 2, 2022.

Taiwan Excellence Online Product Launches 2022 are scheduled to be held as below:

• Kitchen and sanitaryware (June 30 at 2pm)

• Interior and building creations (featuring Jing Fa & Alaska) (July 1 at 11am)

Registration for Taiwan Excellence’s online product launches are now open: https://bit.ly/TE22ARDTheSUN