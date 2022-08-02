Taiwan Expo 2022 opens its doors today in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The hybrid Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2022 opens its doors today, with physical showcases being held in Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 2 to 7.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the highest quality products from Taiwan via the online expo that will last for a month, from Aug 2 to Sept 2.

“The Taiwan Expo comes with six main themes to align with the roadmap drawn up under the 12th Malaysia Plan, namely Industry 4.0 and Green Economy, Smart Medical, Smart Agriculture, Halal, Taiwan Lifestyles, as well as Talent, Tourism and Financial Services.

“Visitors can look forward to experiencing many products with distinctive Taiwanese characteristics,“ the organisers said in a statement today.

Among the products available at the expo are the world’s smallest cycling power meter - the AROFLY LINK A1 and the NewEpi Plus Sterile Liquid Wound Dressing that rapidly speeds up healing, as well as Vago portable vacuum compressors and bags.

Visitors can also participate in the Taiwanese Halal Food and Plant-based Meat Cooking Contest on Aug 6 - with a total of 11 halal food products from nine brands flown in from Taiwan for the competition.

Five teams, each comprising two students from Universiti Malaysia Kelantan’s (UMK) Faculty of Hospitality, Tourism and Wellness, will compete in the event, with international celebrity chef Mohd Johari Edrus (Chef Jo) serving as a judge for the competition.

On the same day, renowned Malaysian cyclist Adiq Husainie Othman will be sharing his experience with the AROFLY Power Meter.

On Aug 7, popular information and communications technology (ICT) influencer Ke En will be hosting the highly anticipated “One Ringgit Bid” event where many desirable products are on auction starting from RM1, including the MSI Modern 15 B12m 064 business laptop that retails for RM 3,599, Vago mini travel vacuum pumps, MAKTAR’s Qubii Duo – Auto Backup Device worth RM 229, Acer Predator Aethon 300 gaming Blue Switch keyboard, and the Adata XPG Precog gaming headset worth RM410.

Gaming enthusiasts can also showcase their skills in the e-sports zone and learn more about the best gaming equipment from market leaders Acer and MSI.

For more information, please visit the expo’s official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExpo.mys/ or contact the Taiwan Trade Center Kuala Lumpur at +60 (3) 2031-2388 or email at kl@taitra.org.tw. - BERNAMA