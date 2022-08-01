Taiwan keen to have M’sian support on trade pact

PETALING JAYA: The economic importance of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is critical for Taiwan, as it is among options available for the country to prevent being marginalised from the Asia Pacific regional integration process.

Supporting the importance of Taiwan joining the CPTPP, pioneer Taiwanese businessman and president of YSP Southeast Asia Holding Bhd Datuk Dr Lee Fang Hsin said it will bring lots of benefits to Taiwan and Malaysia.

“While Taiwan is among the top 16 economies, it is still very isolated. Due to political issues, we have been unable to join Asean and CPTPP, although we are a very active country and most Taiwanese are quite successful in Japan and the US, among others. I believe this is quite unfair,” he said.

On the bright side, Lee said CPTPP members have shown support by welcoming Taiwan’s application to join the trade pact.

Taiwan officially submitted its application to join CPTPP on Sept 22 last year.

“A spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said New Zealand has always supported economies willing to meet the high standards of CPTPP,” Lee said.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia representative Anne Hung said: “We are connecting with CPTPP members with bilateral concerns as part of the procedure before an accession working group is formed by its ministerial meeting.

“We have also actively adjusted the existing regulatory system to the same level as specified in CPTPP.

“So far, all our laws and regulations related to CPTPP have been amended. These efforts indicate that Taiwan is willing to comply with CPTPP’s high standards and is ready to join it.”

Hung added that Taiwan has been consistently among Malaysia’s top 10 trading partners from 1995 to 2021. Total bilateral trade volume last year reached a historic high – US$27.6 billion (RM122.8 billion), which is an increase of 25.93% compared with 2020.

“Taiwan remains Malaysia’s fifth largest trading partner and eighth largest foreign investor, with two cumulative investments of US$13.97 billion up to 2021. Taiwan also has over 1,700 companies operating in the country.

“Several renowned hi-tech Taiwanese companies announced their strategic moves to Malaysia recently. A research report by the Institute for the Development of Employees Advancement Services said if Taiwan joined CPTPP, Malaysia’s gross domestic product would increase by 0.15% as a result of more trade.

“This in turn would boost employment by creating an additional 20,000 jobs in Malaysia. Taiwan’s membership in CPTPP would also bolster Malaysia’s exports, imports and overall output in the manufacturing sector,” she said.

“This would reflect that the industrial linkage between the two countries, which is already in place, would further strengthen.”

While joining CPTPP would be a long process that requires the consensus of all its members, Hung said to achieve this goal, Taiwan is attempting to engage in informal consultations and discussions with member countries to deal with their concerns individually.

“We have also completed the amendment of the related laws and three regulations to meet CPTPP’s high standards. Therefore, we sincerely hope that CPTPP member countries would review Taiwan’s application on its merit.”

She also said Taiwan hopes Malaysia would support its application to CPTPP as well as start informal consultations with it after it ratifies CPTPP.

“We strongly believe Taiwan’s inclusion in CPTPP will attract even more Taiwanese companies to invest in Malaysia, which is mutually beneficial to both sides. We look forward to Malaysia’s support for Taiwan’s accession after its ratification.”