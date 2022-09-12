Taiwan keen to maintain peace

PETALING JAYA: While differences exist between Taiwan and China, the former said it is committed to maintaining its Cross-Strait policy or China–Taiwan relations, anchored on peace and political stability.

Speaking to the media, including theSun, in Taipei recently, its Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-Cheng said there has never been difficulties when it comes to understanding Taiwan’s cross-strait policy.

“Since President Tsai Ing-wen’s election in 2016, (we have) promoted our policy based on maintaining the status quo of peaceful stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“We have not abandoned efforts to sustain the status quo and maintain Cross-Strait relations with China.

We wish to maintain Taiwan’s democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of laws, universal values, peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.”

Chiu also said although interactions and dialogue between China and Taiwan have been suspended since the pandemic, it hopes the two sides can come to terms with their respective positions as soon as possible without political preconditions and based on mutual respect, dignity and equality.

“We hope China’s leaders will display wisdom and flexibility in dealing with the Taiwan issue so that there will be a win-win future on both sides of the Taiwan Straits.”

Chiu added that in the past, Taiwan has adhered to the policy of maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, but one must also recognise that the situation there is not static and calm, but is an ever-changing dynamic.

“China insists that Taiwan accept its 1992 Consensus, which it defined as the one-China principle. Accepting such a consensus would mean adhering to China’s framework and process for unification, which we decline to do.

“(This) is where we differ. In our view, Taiwan is an independent country and as such, we will not accept any political preconditions that go against our principles of sovereignty and democracy.”

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping is keen to unify Taiwan with China, using the roadmap under the latter’s one country, two systems model, adding that in this context, Cross-Strait relations have entered a new era of importance.

Chiu stressed that Taiwan declines to accept the political precondition of unification as it fears it will later face challenges and intensifying pressure.

“Taiwan is determined to safeguard our sovereignty and democratic system, which is our bottom line. Let me stress that Taiwan is committed to holding peaceful, stable Cross-Strait relations that will remain unchanged. Our government will maintain a non-provocative, non-adventurist attitude to prevent serious conflict from breaking out in the Taiwan Strait.”

Chiu said President Tsai also presented four commitments as a consensus and bottom line of Taiwan’s society. These emphasised the commitment to a free and democratic constitutional system of government, the commitment that Taiwan and China should not be subordinate to each other and most importantly, resist annexation or encroachment upon Taiwanese sovereignty.

“The future of Taiwan must be decided according to the will of the Taiwanese people,” he added.