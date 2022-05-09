Taiwan reports 40,304 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s single-day Covid-19 cases exceeded 40,000 for the third consecutive day on Monday, with 40,304 new cases and 12 deaths from the disease, according to the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC).

The new cases consisted of 40,263 domestically transmitted infections and 41 cases that were contracted abroad, Central News Agency (CNA) reported the CECC said at their daily press conference.

The number of domestic cases has fallen slightly in the past few days, from 46,377 on Saturday and 44,294 on Sunday, which Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung attributed to fewer people getting tested over the weekend, including on Mother’s Day on Sunday, it added.

The 12 deaths reported Monday involved individuals in their 50s to their 90s. Three had been unvaccinated, two had gotten one vaccine dose, five had received two doses, and two had three doses.

To date, Taiwan has confirmed 397,504 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 385,536 domestically transmitted infections, according to CNA.

With 12 deaths reported Monday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 fatalities in the country reached 931. Of these, 78 have been recorded this year.-Bernama