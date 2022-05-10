Taiwan's daily Covid-19 cases exceed 50,000 for first time

TAIPEI: Taiwan's single-day Covid-19 cases exceeded 50,000 for the first time on Tuesday, as it recorded 50,828 new cases and 12 deaths from the disease, according to the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC).

The new cases comprised 50,780 domestically transmitted infections and 48 contracted abroad, Central News Agency (CNA) quoted the CECC data.

The 12 people who died of COVID-19 complications were eight men and four women in their 20s to 90s. They tested positive between April 28 and May 8, and passed away between May 6 and May 8, according to CECC data.

Of the 370,933 domestic cases recorded in Taiwan from Jan 1 to May 9, 689 have been classified as moderate infections and 136 as severe, accounting for 0.19 per cent and 0.04 per cent of the total, respectively, according to CECC data.

In all the other cases, the patients were either asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms, the CECC said.

To date, Taiwan has confirmed 448,323 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 436,306 domestically transmitted infections.

With the 12 deaths reported Tuesday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 fatalities in the country reached 943, with 90 recorded this year.-Bernama