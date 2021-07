KUALA LUMPUR: Pasir Salak Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, was issued with a compound today for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) by not wearing a face mask in the Parliament building.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai, said the fine was issued after police detected a picture uploaded by the owner of the Twitter account @sultanoftasik at about 10 am today.

He said the investigation found that Tajuddin attended a special sitting of Parliament yesterday, and at about 2.30 pm, he was found not to be wearing a face mask when he was with an individual at the Parliament lobby.

“The value of the compound will be determined by the district health office,” he said in a statement, today.

Beh also advised the public to always abide by the PPN SOP by wearing face masks and practising physical distancing while in public places, in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection. — Bernama