Tajuddin escapes punishment, Batu Kawan MP ejected from Dewan Rakyat

PETALING JAYA: A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat today as several opposition lawmakers went after deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon for his ruling against Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s (Pasir Salak-BN) recent sexist remark.

Rashid had ruled that Tajuddin’s alleged use of expletives in the House was not recorded in Parliament’s Hansard.

This led several opposition lawmakers including Kasthuri Patto(pix) (PH-Batu Kawan) get into an argument with Rashid before he asked her to leave the Dewan Rakyat.

Last week, Tajuddin was accused of uttering obscenities in the Dewan Rakyat.