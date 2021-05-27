Tajuddin gives statement to Dang Wangi police on flouting SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) chairman, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today gave his statement to police on flouting of the standard operating procedure (SOP) against Covid-19.

Tajuddin arrived at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) in a silver Mercedes Benz about 4.45 pm and completed giving his statement an hour later.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed this.

Tajuddin, who at a media conference held at the KLCC Light Rail Transit (LRT) station on the collision of two LRT trains on Tuesday, only wore a face shield and did not wear a face mask as required under the Movement Control Order (MCO) SOP.

The Member of Parliament for Pasir Salak, was being investigated under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

Earlier, Muar Member of Parliament, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman turned up at the IPD at about 12.30 pm.

He was called to have his statement taken over his tweet which questioned Tajuddin who only wore a face shield without a face mask at the media conference.

Mohamad Zainal confirmed that Syed Saddiq was present to give his statement, for about two hours, as a witness in the case involving Tajuddin.

Three Prasarana staff were also present to give their statements in the investigation into the case. — Bernama