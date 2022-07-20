Tajuddin: Some DAP women are offensive - Report

PETALING JAYA: A shouting match erupted between DAP lawmakers and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman(pix)(BN-Pasir Salak) when the Umno veteran was allegedly accused of making sexist remarks in the lower house, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Tajuddin cited comments by Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai), who accused him, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan), and Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) yesterday of frequently making sexist remarks in the lower house.

“But DAP women MPs are vulgar (tak senonoh). Not all but some, although I won’t name them,” Tajuddin Abdul Rahman piped up after Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang-BN) was done talking about the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021.

“As for us (Umno), we are not vulgar. You don’t know how we help women. If we were offensive, we wouldn’t win elections,” Tajuddin reportedly said.

During her debate, Teo had mentioned Tajuddin, Bung Mokhtar Radin (Kinabatangan-BN) and Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling-BN) as examples of MPs who have made sexual innuendos and remarks in parliament.

Tajuddin’s remarks today riled up DAP lawmakers RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH), Kasthuriraani Patto (Batu Kawan-PH), Wong Shu Qi (Kluang-PH) and Hannah Yeoh (Segambut-PH), who asked Rashid to punish Tajuddin.

After more than 10 minutes of trying to get Rashid to take action, the deputy speaker finally said, “I have warned him”.