Take Covid-19 tests before participating in tourism activities: Nancy Shukri

KUCHING: Malaysians who wish to join in the various tourism activities have been urged to undergo Covid-19 screenings before beginning their journey, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said.

The government had lifted the interstate travel ban on Oct 11 on the condition that those wanting to travel have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations.

He said those with symptoms should postpone their travel plans as it would be detrimental to government efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 among the people.

“Even when we want to have fun, we need to remember that our lifestyle today is not as before because Covid-19 is still with us,” she said during a speech when handing over financial aid to tourism industry operators here.

Nancy said she was confident the tourism, arts and culture sectors would recover and rejuvenate the country’s economy following the lifting of the interstate travel ban.

“The ministry will also continue to ensure more aggressive and strategic promotional campaigns are conducted to stimulate the country’s tourism sector,” Nancy said.

A total of 10 tour guides, 10 tourism operators, four individuals associated with the Malaysia My Second Home programme and four homestay operators registered with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) received financial aid worth between RM500 and RM3,000.

Overall, Motac has distributed RM61 million in assistance and incentives, including those under the 2021 Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa), 2021 Pemerkasa+, the 2021 National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) 2021 and the 2021 Prihatin Special Grant.

She said that the assistance had been distributed to tourism industry players in the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in stages.-Bernama