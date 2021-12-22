Take precautions to avoid electrical hazards during flood

PUTRAJAYA: The Energy Commission (ST) has advised the public to stay alert and take precautionary measures to avert electrical hazards during floods.

The commission, in a statement today, also advised the public to avoid places with electrical cables especially at night, or locations with fallen electrical cables to avoid electrocution.

“Do not touch fallen electrical poles or broken cables during floods or rain. Never use them as a clothes hanger,” said the commission.

When outdoors, ST urged the public to avoid flooded power sub-stations or switches, and never move or repair fallen electrical poles and broken cables.

“Immediately report to the relevant authorities,” it said.

For people returning to their homes after a flood, they are advised to ensure that the main switch on the distribution board is ‘OFF’ before cleaning electrical appliances or wiring.

People are also reminded not to touch or cut or pull tree branches that fall on power lines as well as not to use electrical equipment submerged in water.

“The public must ensure affected electrical appliances are checked, in good condition and fully dried out before using them,” it said.

ST said before turning ‘ON’ the main switch, all house wiring and electrical equipment in the house should be checked by an electrical contractor registered with ST.

People who have enquiries can contact the Tenaga Nasional Bhd service line at 15454 for Peninsular Malaysia and the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) service line at 15454 for Celcom users in Sabah or 088-515000 for Digi and Maxis.-Bernama