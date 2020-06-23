Taking bold steps to explore new ventures

PETALING JAYA: It takes a lot to make a change in mid life but three entrepreneurs have shown that it is not impossible to make a success of it.

Lee Boon Hian and Ahmad Fikri Najib Elias gave up promising careers as an accountant and a journalist respectively to focus on something everyone loves – good food, while Ng Tien Khuan put his love for nature to good use – cultivating vegetables.

Lee, 44, has always loved to cook and after spending several years at a desk, he decided to give it all up to move into the kitchen.

With a RM50,000 investment, he opened his first restaurant, Good Friends Cafe, in Ara Damansara, here.

The business was so successful that he managed to sell it for a tidy sum before opening another outlet in Subang Jaya.

Lee conceded that mustering the confidence to start was not easy. “I always wondered what I would do if people were not willing to pay to eat what I cooked,” he told theSun.

But perseverance and a determination to give his customers only the best proved to be a winning formula. He sources his ingredients locally.

“I know the farmers in Cameron Highlands who supply the best tomatoes – the most important ingredient in my signature pasta dishes,” he said.

He also ensures that the sea bass he buys are from either the South China Sea or the Andaman Sea only. “The taste and texture is better than the rest,” he said.

Fikri (pix), 30, quit journalism after five years to become an apprentice at several food catering services because he wanted to create jobs for youth living in the villages in Kedah.

“In the kampung, weddings are a community affair and they need a lot of manpower. Unfortunately, many of the young people have moved to the cities to work,” he said.

His plan was to start a catering service and get young people to work with him. Since he started his venture, Fikri has engaged more than 100 school leavers and housewives to help in his business on a part time basis.

It was not an easy start, he recalled. “When I first showed up for work as an apprentice, I was surprised that I had to clean the toilets and mop the floor,” he said.

Nonetheless, he stayed and managed to earn about RM1,000 a month. Today he is the youngest caterer in Kedah. “All you need is a strong marketing plan to gain the client’s confidence,” he added.

Former lecturer Ng started life with the ambition to become a scientist. He loves nature so that was the natural thing to do. He even started to study for a PhD.

But one day, while on a hiking trip with like-minded friends in Cameron Highlands, he met his future wife. On that same trip, he decided that he wanted to switch from a life in academia to cultivating his own food.

“I suppose that’s a different way to study nature,” he mused.

Unfazed by the hard labour, Ng and his family invested everything they had and are now the proud owners of a 40-acre farm in Tanjung Tualang, Perak.

They cultivate 30 varieties of tomatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots.

“I saw a different lifestyle and another way to embrace life. It’s the best decision that I’ve ever made,” he added.

